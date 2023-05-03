LOL! Maris Racal Draws Laughs For Literally *Mothering* A Baby In A Flight

Maris Racal is getting motherhood 101 lessons!

In an Instagram post, the actress-singer shared her experience babysitting a random baby on one flight—which she certainly enjoyed! ICDYK, Maris was en route home after promoting her movie Where Is the Lie? at Udine Far East Film Festival in Italy (Congrats, btw!)

She then shared snaps of herself cradling a baby of her seatmate, a mother who seems not to have company. She had the most hilarious caption to accompany the pics. “Nagpadede, nagpatulog, at naging instant ina po tayo sa biyaheng pa-Manila.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

She shared that she wasn’t at all inconvenienced, despite the common notion that babies can be a handful, especially in flights. “When I saw na may baby akong katabi, my heart leaped out of my chest. Idk but I just love babies, and I love babysitting huhu! Glad to have helped a kababayan Mom during this trip! Yes, masaya po ang tulog niya! See last photo. So happy I met these two beautiful people! P.S. I asked for permission to post!”

In the comments section, her friends couldn’t resist commenting on her kindhearted act. Angelica Panganiban and Iza Calzado, who are new moms, teased her to take care of their babies, too! LOL!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓