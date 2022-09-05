Markus Paterson Says He's Done Dating Celebs Following His Breakup With Janella Salvador

A video of Markus Paterson saying he’s done dating celebs is currently circulating online, and netizens couldn’t help but connect his *controversial* statement to his ex-girlfriend Janella Salvador, who confirmed their breakup by saying that she’s now a single mom to their son Jude.

In the viral video, Markus was seen playing beerpong with his friends. Presumably asked about his next lover, he was quoted saying, “Susunod na relationship? Kung may lesson ako sa relationships ko, never to f*cking date someone in the industry. Wag nyo i-cut yan. Seryoso ako dyan.”

It’s still unclear whether the video was filmed after Janella’s statement, but fans are quick to assume that he's pertaining to his breakup with the "Darna" actress.

ICYMI: In an interview, the 24-year-old star issued a statement of her own. When asked about what she’s currently fighting for, she replied, "Being a single mom. Talagang nilalaban ko 'yun. At the end of the day, alam kong kaya ko naman siya. As much as, yes, I love the people around me who are always there to help me, I always want to know na kaya ko gawin, but I don't want to sound bad kasi, but I can rely on myself, hindi ko kailangan humingi ng tulong sa iba."

Fanning the flames are eagle-eyed netizens who spotted Markus dropping a sweet comment on a British model’s Instagram account two weeks ago. While it might not be a ~direct confirmation~ of a new relationship, fans couldn’t help but speculate about the actor's current dating life.

As of writing, Markus’ camp has yet to speak up about the issue.

