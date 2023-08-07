Markus Paterson Admits Drinking Was One Of The Reasons For His Breakup With Janella Salvador

The breakup between Markus Paterson and Janella Salvador undeniably garnered significant attention throughout the past year, reaching a point where rumors even surfaced about the actor's alleged physical assault on the actress. However, these allegations were quickly addressed and clarified by Markus in a tweet from September 2022.

In a recent interview with Ogie Diaz, the actor candidly discussed the reasons that led to their split.

"To put it simply, it wasn't perfect. Actually, perfect nung nasa UK pa kami, pero nung bumalik na kami dito sa Pilipinas [...] a lot of realities set in. Ang daming naging problem na it got to a point na we weren't talking anymore," he admits. "The fights became our frequent, until we just decided not to pursue this anymore... and we didn't want to raise Jude in a household na palaging nag-aaway."

The actor also acknowledges that he used to struggle with facing problems head-on. "That's one of my faults that I need to fix," he says. "Ina-avoid ko [yung problems] dati eh. I lost [Janella] because of cowardice, my selfishness in a relationship. Yan ang ayoko maulit."

According to him, his frequent alcohol consumption also influenced their decision to call it quits.

"May trauma na siya before eh. Kahit alam niya naman na hindi ko siya kayang saktan, kapag nakikita niya akong lasing, bumabalik yung dating nangyari sa kanya. I don't blame her for that, fault ko naman talaga yun," he says.

"Wala, ang hilig ko lang talaga ko lang talaga dati uminom eh, so pag nakikita niya akong lasing, bumabalik yung mga trauma niya."

Despite their split, Markus and Janella have admirably maintained an exceptional co-parenting dynamic, with the actor expressing nothing but *praise* for the mother of their child.

"Ang galing niyang mama. I see the way she cares for Jude, I see the way she sacrifices her downtime from work just to spend time with him. Hands-on talaga siya, I couldn't ask for a better mother of my child," he says. "She's an amazing co-parent [...] I'm super grateful for her."

Markus and Janella confirmed their relationship in 2020. On January 5, 2021, the couple introduced their baby boy, Jude Trevor Paterson.