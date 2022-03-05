We're Gushing Over Marvin Agustin And Jolina Magdangal's Reunion In Singapore

One of the most ~iconic~ love teams of the '90s appearing in movies like Labs Kita... Okey Ka Lang? and Flames: The Movie, Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal (AKA MarJo) recently got together for a reunion in Singapore!



On Instagram, Marvin shared a selfie with his former love team partner as he wrote, "Excited to explore the food scene with labtim."

The two celebs seem to be working on a food/travel-related collaboration as they've been hitting up several dining establishments in Singapore.

In one Instagram post, Jolina and Marvin were in good spirits after finishing a meal as she joked, "Tapos na tayo sa isang kainan, at ilan pa?" Marvin responded,"10!" Jolina replied, "Tignan mo naman bata ka, ang dumi-dumi mo na, isa palang kinainan natin!"

In another post, Marvin shared a snap with Jolina as they enjoyed some cocktails. He wrote, "Date night with labtim at @elephantroomsg. We tried their Singapore-reimagined cocktails, Buffalo Road and Mr. Desker."

Jolina also got Marvin to dance on TikTok for the first time. She joked, "Labtim, parang pa-lolo na ang galawan ha!"

It's good to see reunions such as this one, and even after all these years, MarJo still has some serious chemistry! Check out how Marvin carefully puts three pieces of meat in Jolina's bowl as he jokingly says, "I love you!" Aww, our hearts!