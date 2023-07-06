What Made Maxene Magalona ~Change~ Her Mind About Wanting Kids

It's a decision that many women face at some point in their lives: whether or not to have children. For Maxene Magalona, the answer used to be a clear no, as she openly shared that not all women are meant to become mothers. But after a recent soul-searching, Maxene had a change of heart.

In a candid response to a fan's comment on Instagram, Maxene revealed her newfound perspective on motherhood. "I actually didn't want a kid before," she admitted. "But as I matured, I really had to sit with myself and ask my soul if I truly wanted a child."

Maxene's decision wasn't influenced by societal expectations or the pressure to conform. Her new choice came after a deep reflection and a connection with her innermost desires. "I don't want to have kids just because everyone else is doing it," she emphasized. "I choose to move at my own pace."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I certainly don’t want to bring another soul into this world unconsciously. I don’t want to have kids just because everyone else is doing it. I choose to move at my own pace. So when I meditated on it, I realized that I would like a child for the sole purpose of passing on what I learned in my journey and also make the child feel the kind of love and energy that I offer. So that they can also pass it on to the future generations,” said Maxene, who advocates self-love and healing.

READ: Maxene Magalona Shares Tips On Self-Love: 'You have to BE love'

Maxene also understands that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to parenting. While there are countless books and resources on raising children, she believes that true parenting starts from within. "We can read all the books we want and study how to raise kids, but if we don't do the inner work to heal, we will definitely have a hard time raising them," she shared.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Maxene believes that inner healing and personal growth play a pivotal role in raising children. She emphasized the importance of nurturing one's own emotional well-being and energy, as children are highly perceptive beings who absorb their parents' behaviors and emotions.

By prioritizing self-awareness and mindfulness, Maxene hopes to cultivate a conscious and connected parent-child relationship.

In 2022, Maxene shared her thoughts about the benefits of being single and childless, like having “full control of your schedule.” She also had quite a viral clapback about not having kids.

Looks like it’s a new season for the lovely mental health advocate. Your life, your choice Maxene! We wish you well.