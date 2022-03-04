McLisse Fans Are Hopeful That Everything is OK Between Elisse Joson And McCoy De Leon

Could trouble be brewing between partners Elisse Joson and McCoy De Leon? This is the burning question fans are asking as the two former Pinoy Big Brother housemates and real-life couple aired out their frustrations on social media on March 4.

Elisse took to Facebook to vent out, writing, "Akala ko OK na pero nakakapagod pala. Gabi-gabi na lang ako walang tulog. Babad sa isip ko kung paano matitigil yung paghihirap namin ni baby."

A report from Pep.ph said that Elisse edited her post, omitting the words, "Ayoko na."

While the actress didn't name names, she also posted a shortened version of her original post on Instagram Stories that featured Elisse carrying her 10-month old baby, Felize with their backs facing the camera. She asked her 4.1 million Instagram followers, "Ano ba dapat kong gawin?"

Meanwhile, it looks like McCoy had an indirect response to Elisse's post. Taking to Facebook, the actor wrote, "Maya't-maya akong nagche-check para siguraduhin na okay kayo. Wala na rin akong maayos na tulog. Pero sana kahit ganito, hindi tayo susuko dahil gagawin ko ang lahat mapasaya at maprotektahan kayo ni baby."

Just yesterday, things seem to have been fine as McCoy was with Elisse as the latter got her booster shot. She even posted a selfie and a short video of McCoy who was asleep in the car. The actor also posted a selfie and made a joke about Elisse writing, "Bakit kaya yung iba hindi nasusuka pag nagce-cellphone sa kotse habang umaandar? Ako lang ba?"

Elisse and McCoy's fans showed support for the couple by posting encouraging words on each of their respective Facebook posts. Fans reminded Elisse to "be strong," while McCoy received comments like, "Huwag sana kayo sumuko."

Just last Valentine's Day, McCoy surprised Elisse with a romantic dinner date under the stars. Sharing photos of their magical evening, McCoy wrote, "To my partner Elisse ko, I always want all the best for you. Dalawa na tayo palagi humaharap sa mga pagsubok. Ang partner ko sa lahat ng bagay."