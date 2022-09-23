Megan Young And Mikael Daez Say They're Definitely *Okay* With Not Having Kids

Megan Young and Mikael Daez have been married for over two years, and the one question they always get is: “When are you going to have kids?”

In the latest episode of their podcast, the couple talked about the reason why they’re not pressuring themselves into having children. “If we'll have kids, then we'll have kids. If we don't, we don’t,” shares the beauty queen.

“Some people are curious as to why that's our point of view because I guess it's not normal, or it's not like a common thing for couples to be like, yeah, we're fine even if we don't have kids,” she revealed, noting how Filipinos tend to have an old-fashioned mindset when it comes to traditional family settings.

“Usually, it's like, 'Yeah, we're trying. Or yeah, we really want to have kids,' or ‘Maybe like in the next couple of years.’ But for them to actually hear na, 'Oh, they might actually be okay without kids,' parang it's a bit of a shock to some people."

Mikael continued that at the end of the day, it’s all up to his wife. “You are the baby carrier and I'm just here to tell them that I'm here to support... We're kind of okay just coasting along living our life, and seeing what life throws at us."

You can watch Megan and Mikael’s video here:

is it time for us to have kids?

