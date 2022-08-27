Melissa Ricks Is Pregnant With Baby Number Two!

Melissa Ricks announced some happy news on August 27, Friday: She's pregnant with Baby Number Two!

In an IG post, the actress shared a video of her with her husband, Michael Macatangay, and Keira, her seven-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, getting an ultrasound scan. What a healthy-looking baby!

"When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen," Melissa quoted from the Bible in her post.

Continue reading below ↓

Celebs such as Bianca Manalo, Say Alonzo, Mariel Rodriguez, and Jessy Mendiola showered her with messages of congratulations in the comments.

In a separate post, Melissa also shared photos from her maternity shoot, where she was absolutely glowing. The pictorial also featured her affectionate poses with Michael.

"Peekaboo," Melissa wrote. "Any guesses?"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Melissa and Michael tied the knot via an intimate and low-key wedding ceremony in LA back in May 2021. The pair announced their engagement in August 2020.

Congrats, Melissa and Michael!

MORE ON MELISSA RICKS:

Aww, Melissa Ricks Had A Super Low-Key Wedding In Los Angeles

From XXL To Almost Large: Melissa Ricks Shares Her Journey On Weight Loss Self-Love

Melissa Ricks: "Don't Compare Yourself To Anybody Else"