Meryll Soriano And Joem Bascon Threw A Disney-Themed Party For Gideon's First Birthday

Meryll Soriano and Joem Bascon's son, Gideon, turned one on Friday, December 17.

To celebrate this milestone, the couple threw an adorable Disney-themed party for their son with a few close family and friends. They also had him baptized on the same day!

On Instagram, Meryll shared some heartwarming snaps from the special day, which were captured by Nice Print Photo.

"Thank you to our friends, godparents, and families who were there to celebrate our little boy’s baptism and first birthday," Meryll captioned her post.

Meryll's aunt, Maricel Soriano, was also present during the intimate celebration!

In January 2021, Meryll and Joem happily announced that they'd gotten back together and that they have a child. The two first became a couple in 2008 but broke up shortly after. They were then reunited in their 2019 film Culion.

Sharing a photo of the two special boys in her life, the 39-year-old actress wrote: "May this year be kinder to us all. May we all find peace, joy, and love. New year, new hopes, new positive outcomes. Happy New Year from our family to yours!"

