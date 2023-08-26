Michelle Dee Reacts To A Netizen Who Said She's 'Boring' And 'Ordinary-Faced'

Michelle Dee is one proud unbothered queen despite all the bashing she's been receiving.

In a YouTube video by media, talent, and events agency Empire, the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 queen reacted to some of the *nastiest* hate comments out there.

One netizen remarked, "Seriously? She’s boring, ordinary-faced, awkward pasarela with unnatural movements. Look at her performance on prelims. She didn’t even stand out among other girls because there’s more beautiful than her. Haaays another Filipina clapper for the upcoming MU 2023."

Michelle shared how she feels about such negative comments about her and how she doesn't let these get to her.

"Number one, I don’t really like giving these kinds of bashers airtime because they’re so unworthy of my time," she said. "I think it’s a waste of energy to even think about people that say stuff like this because first and foremost, I’d love to see them be onstage. I’d love to see them perform. I mean, if you want to criticize me, then let’s have a showdown na lang."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Another netizen claimed that the Miss Universe PH 2023 pageant had planned Michelle to win from the very beginning.

"What’s the context of the ridicule that surrounds Michelle Dee, the winner of Miss Universe Philippines 2023? Every time I see her posted, it’s got laugh reacts. The design is very cooking show."

Michelle explained how her background helps to desensitize and toughen her against such bashing. She just happens to be the daughter of actress and Miss International 1979, Melanie Marquez.

"I’ve been in showbiz and the industry for a very long time. I grew up around it, so I definitely assumed or I anticipated that if ever I win the crown—and I did—I really expected a lot of negative reactions. Siyempre, I was up against a lot of very deserving women also, so that came with their supporters as well."

A true cool cat, she's got this to tell her haters: "No matter what happens, no matter what you say, you can’t take the crown away from me."

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Watch the video here:

Michelle Dee *Proudly* Comes Out As Bisexual

Aww, Her Fellow MUPH Beauty Queens Had The Most *Supportive* Comments On Michelle Dee's Win

10 Things You Need To Know About Beauty Queen Michelle Dee