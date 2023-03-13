There's An Interesting Connection Between Michelle Yeoh And Halle Berry's Historic Best Actress Wins At The Oscars

ICYMI (although it's been all over the internet today), Michelle Yeoh made history after becoming the first Asian actress to win an Oscar for Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. Everything Everywhere All At Once swept the awards show, winning seven Oscars out of 11 nominations.

After giving a special mention to her family in Malaysia and extended family in Hong Kong, the actress ended her speech with a powerful message: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you that you are ever past your prime. Never give up."

Presenting her with the award were fellow Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry.

Netizens quickly realized that, aside from the presenter/presentee bond, Michelle and Halle were actually connected in more than one way. First, thanks to her win, Michelle Yeoh became only the second woman of color to *ever* win the Best Actress award—in 95 years. The first? Halle Berry, 21 years ago, for 2002's Monster's Ball.

Second, they both represented their country in a beauty pageant—the *same* beauty pageant, in fact. Michelle was Miss World Malaysia in 1983, while Halle represented the United States in Miss World 1986.

And third, Bond fans quickly realized that both actresses have starred in a James Bond film opposite Pierce Brosnan. Michelle portrayed Wai Lin in 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies, and Halle played Jinx in 2002's Die Another Day. Talk about fate!

It has been a whirlwind of an awards season for Michelle Yeoh, and the actress now adds a Best Actress win to her impressive resume. Can you believe she was told to *quit acting* before EEAAO? We're SO glad she didn't listen—congratulations, Michelle!