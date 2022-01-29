Mika Salamanca Posts A Selfie Update Following Her Nose Job, And She Looks Great!

Mika Salamanca just gave her followers a glimpse of her nose following her rhinoplasty surgery.

The 21-year-old vlogger took to social media to share selfies of her now bandage-free nose.

"Eight days post-op," Mika wrote in her post.

In an IG Story, Mika also shared a clip of her reflection in a mirror.

Continue reading below ↓

"No filter video for y'all," Mika wrote.



Mika recently got real about being "officially retokada" after revealing she had actually gotten a rhinoplasty done. In a vlog, she talked about getting her parents' permission for the procedure, as well as how she dealt with the first few days of the healing process.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

While fans wondered why she had decided to get a nose job as they felt her nose already looked okay, Mika responded, "Thank you po. Thank you sa pagtanggap."

Recently, Mika also reacted to netizens who edited her photos and compared these to her pics pre-surgery.

"The way some people took screenshots of my IG stories yesterday and decided, 'A, ganito na itsura niya kasi retokada," Mika wrote.

"If you did your research, you would know that a rhinoplasty will take months and months to heal," she added. "Posting my photo to compare it with my 'itsura' before doesn’t make any sense. Just how low will you guys go?"

Mika also expressed her dismay that most of the netizens she was referring to were women.

"How did I offend you when I had my nose done? When I did something for myself?"

"Anyway, it’s been six days since my operation and I can definitely assure your bothered asses that it’s gonna turn out so well. So save your sorrys 'cause I won’t need it. P.S: 2022 na, [umayos] naman tayo diyan."