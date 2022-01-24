Vlogger Mika Salamanca Gets Real About Getting A Nose Job: 'Officially retokada'

Vlogger and influencer Mika Salamanca is all about keeping it real so it's no wonder she's keeping fans on the loop with a *major* change in her life. In her latest vlog, Mika gave her subscribers a peek into her rhinoplasty experience, from getting her parents' permission to her healing process.

Before going under the knife, Mika called her father and friends who were all supportive of her decision to get a nose job.

Her dad even joked, "May dala ka bang tissue?"

Mika talked about the experience after the surgery, saying, "Tulog ako throughout the surgery. Parang Jurassic Park daw kasi humihilik ako. Hindi ako nagising."

Mika continued her recovery process at home and gave fans an update a day after the surgery.

"Kung makikita niyo ‘yung mata ko, sobrang namamaga na siya second day pa lang. That’s totally normal."

She also contacted her mother who was not so enthusiastic about her decision to undergo the procedure.

"Diyos ko, anong ginawa mo sa buhay mo, Milkaela? Tingnan mo, may dugo pa 'yong ilong mo," her mom said.

To her defense, Mika said she's always been vocal about wanting to get a nose job: "Nabigla siya na ginawa ko talaga. Siguro, akala niya nagjo-joke ako every time na nagpapaalam ako sa kanya."



The 21-year-old vlogger briefly posted about the experience on Twitter, which read, "Officially retokada."

She added in another post, "Ang cute nung mga comment na 'Bakit, okay naman ang nose mo before, pero kung diyan ka masaya, go.' Thank you po. Thank you sa pagtanggap."



Watch the full vlog here: