miles ocampo signs on to maja salvador's crown artist management

Miles Ocampo is all grown up and ready to start a new chapter in her career as she signed on to Maja Salvador's Crown Artist Management on March 5.

Miles showed off her dancing prowess as she danced to Doja Cat's "Woman." Miles announced, "My new family, @crownartistmgmt."

In a separate post, the 24-year-old actress and singer wrote that joining Crown Artist Management is a "new chapter" for her.

Miles received congratulatory posts on Instagram from celebrity friends such as Dimples Romana, who wrote, "So proud," Kathryn Bernardo, who left a comment that read, "I love this!" and Kim Chiu, who wrote, "Ganda! Galing mo, woman Miles!"

Miles, a former child actress, began making a name for herself when she became a mainstay in Goin' Bulilit in 2005. She's currently part of the cast of Happy Together, a sitcom aired on GMA-7 that is top-billed by John Lloyd Cruz, who also joined Crown Artist Management in May 2021.