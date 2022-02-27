Miriam Quiambao And Ardy Roberto On Why They Moved To Boracay: 'Helps to refresh the soul'

Miriam Quiambao and her husband, Ardy Roberto, recently shared the reasons why they decided to move their entire family to Boracay.

The couple took to their YouTube channel to go through their seven considerations for making the life-changing transition.

Ardy: "It is of course the blessed beaches. How can you beat that? Living life on the beach where you get the best environment."

Miriam: "Vitamin D from the sun, there [are] negative ions from the water and the sand. It's good for mental health."

Miriam and Ardy felt Boracay would be a safer environment to keep safe COVID-19, as they would be mostly outdoors. They also shared their excitement to embrace an outdoor lifestyle, with all the activities available on the island, such as cycling, kayaking, and parasailing.

Miriam: "It not only helps the [kids] develop a love for nature but also resilience, confidence, knowing that with [their] own bodies, they can explore the environment and so much more.

Ardy shared that he also initially considered other beach locations such as Batangas and La Union, but felt Boracay offered a deeper sense of community. Also, the cost of living is more affordable than living in the metro.

More importantly, the Robertos feel that living in Boracay will help them feel restored and create happy memories with their children, Elijah, Ziki, and Joshua.

Miriam: "Creating happy moments with them, spending time with them, creating magical memories, magical moments in the outdoors and the beach."

Ardy: "The investment in the memories far outweighs the cost."

Watch Miriam and Ardy's vlog here: