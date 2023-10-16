This Miss Grand PH Candidate Has Been Missing Since October 12

Oh no, Miss Grand Philippines candidate Catherine Camilon has been reported missing since October 12, Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by Catherine's sister, Chin-Chin Manguerra Camilon, the Tuy, Batangas beauty queen had called Thursday night at 8 p.m. and had not returned home since. By Friday morning, they could no longer contact Catherine's mobile phone.

"Baka po mababasa 'to ng kasama ni Catherine Camilon kagabi na ka-work niya, hindi lang po namin alam kung sino," wrote Chin-Chin. Catherine works as a public school teacher in Batangas.

"'Di po matandaan ang pangalan, pasabi naman po baka alam niyo po kung nasaan siya. Kagabi pa po siya tumawag 8 p.m., kaninang umaga pa po naka-off ang phone niya."

Chin-Chin also added how it was unusual for Catherine not to call them as she usually updates them about her whereabouts.

"Hanggang ngayon at hindi din po nag-o-online, palagi po siya nag-a-update sa amin, ngayon lang po talaga hindi."

Chin-Chin also noted in separate FB posts the details of Catherine's vehicle, a silver Nissan Juke.

On Saturday, Catherine's mom penned a lengthy post calling out to her missing daughter.

"Anak, nasaan ka?" she wrote. "Uwi na.. Magbuhay ka na ng cellphone para makausap ka na namin.. Mahal na mahal ka namin.. Diyos ko, tulungan mo po kami makita na o makausap ang aming bunso. 'Wag niyo po siyang pababayaan.. Ilayo niyo po siya sa kapahamakan.. Panginoon, wala po akong ibang hinihiling para sa kanila kundi ang kaayusan nila.. Ingatan niyo po siya.."

We hope Catherine is safe and sound and is located soon!

