The Miss Philippines Pageant Drops The Swimsuit Round Because Of This *Valuable* Reason

It appears that the newly launched Miss Philippines 2023 competition is here to make some changes to the pageant industry.

On its official Instagram account, the Miss Philippines organization announced that there will be no swimsuit round for the competition this year—but it's not because they have anything against swimsuits.

Instead, the pageant aims to focus more on what the contestants can offer aside from their vital statistics. The pageant would be championing more on women's voice, determination, passion, and love for the country.

"We’d like to shift the focus on things other than a woman’s vital statistics. The Miss Philippines is a platform for a woman’s voice to be heard, for her influence to be felt, and for her passion to promote Filipino culture and heritage be amplified," the Miss Philippines organization explained in their post.

In an interview with Inquirer.net, its organizer Empire Philippines head Jonas Gaffud also declared that they are looking for a good speaker who can truly represent Filipinos. "This is more educational. We are looking for a speaker and good ambassador for the global Filipino."

The head organizer then clarified that although there will be no swimsuit competition, participants may still be conducting beach photoshoots.

Jonas also told Inquirer.net that the upcoming Miss Philippines pageant this year will not be any usual pageant out there. "This will not be your usual pageant. We will promote food, local businesses, and our culture around the world," Jonas said.

Just this August 2023, Pauline Amelinckx was crowned as the *first-ever* Miss Philippines. Now, the search for her successor has already begun!

Aspiring beauty queens can still submit their applications and attend their screening dates until September 9, 2023.

