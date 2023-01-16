OMG, You Have To See Miss Universe Spain Alicia Faubel Speaking *Fluent* Tagalog

It’s undeniable that Filipinos really took center stage at the 71st Miss Universe pageant. Aside from having our very own Celeste Cortesi represent the country, Filipino designers also created *beautiful* evening gowns for candidates all over the world, with Miss Bahrain Evlin Khalifa even having an all-Filipino team!

It doesn’t end there, though, as Miss Spain Alicia Faubel has also been showing her ~*love*~ for Filipinos waaay before she was even crowned in her home country. ICYDK, she lived in the Philippines for three years and speaks fluent Tagalog!

When asked how fluent she is in the language, she answered, “Dati mas fluent, ngayon mas mahirap kasi walang practice. Dati nakatira [ako] sa Manila, so maraming practice kasi maraming Pilipino diba? Ngayon, medyo mahirap pero kaya pa.” She also shared that her favorite Filipino desserts are Leche Flan and Halo-Halo. So cute!

Netizens expressed their support for the beauty queen, who shared a video of her buying kwek-kwek and riding a tricycle when she visited the Philippines. Aww!

Alicia ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 16. She wore a silver evening gown embellished with crystals created by Filipino designer Leo Almodal for the preliminary competition.

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

