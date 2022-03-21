OMG, Miyawaki Sakura And Kim Chae Won Are Debuting In HYBE's *First* Girl Group In May

Fans of Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae Won will not have to wait long as the girls are gearing up to debut in a new group *soon*!

Earlier this month, the two were announced to have signed a contract with Source Music, a subsidiary under HYBE Labels,

A representative from Source Music confirmed that the former IZ*ONE members are debuting in a girl group in May, saying, "The first girl group created under HYBE with Kim Chae Won and Miyawaki Sakura is preparing with an aim to debut in May. Their debut schedule will be announced once it is confirmed.”

Following the announcement of their contract signing, Sakura and Chae Won took to Instagram to talk about their debut preparations.

Sakura shared, "We are preparing hard every day in a very good environment. I hope to see you soon and I'm working hard to show you a better side of me! We ask for your interest and support for our future activities."

Chae Won also wrote, "I worked hard to show you an improved image, so please look forward to it. I will show you a lot of good things in the future so please give me a lot of interest and love. I will always be the Chae Won who will never forget the feeling of gratitude and working diligently."