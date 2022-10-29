MJ Felipe Posts A Pic With KathNiel In Palawan: 'This should shut down all the [breakup] rumors'

More and more proof is coming out that all is well between Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

On October 28, Friday, ABS-CBN showbiz reporter MJ Felipe took to social media to share a recent photo with the celeb couple.

"This should shut down all the rumors," MJ wrote in a tweet. "In El Nido with Kathryn and DJ. #KathNiel"

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In a separate tweet, MJ also shared pics of Kathryn, Piolo Pascual, and their business partners at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new boutique resort in Palawan.

ICYMI, netizens speculated that the two had *broken up* after videos made the rounds on the Internet where they gave ~controversial answers~ at a press conference.

In response to how they see themselves five years in the future, the two expressed how they don't want to be *boxed in* or limited by their projects.

"In the next five years, 31 years old na 'ko noon," Kathryn shared. "[I’m] still young but then you have different priorities."

"Tumatanda na rin kami and of course we wanna offer our audience roles na 'di pa namin nagagawa."

Daniel, meanwhile, said, "I’m not saying nakakasawa kasi it’s always magical 'pag magkasama kami. Pero individually, kailangan din naming mag-grow as actors din. Na gumawa ng projects na kinakatukatan namin, mga projects na hindi kami sigurado."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The couple also shared their thoughts on what loyalty means to them.

"Loyalty for me is being contented,” Kathryn answered. "Because if you’re contented, you won't look for [another] person, right? So loyalty is contentment."

As for Daniel, he thought of his dog, Summer.

"Alam mo kung sino pinaka-loyal? Yung aso ko, si Summer. 'Yon pinaka-loyal. Do'n ko makikita yung definition ng loyalty. Na kahit anuman pinagdadaanan ko ngayon, kung anuman sitwasyon ng emosyon ko ngayon, sino ako ngayon… tatanggapin ako ng buong-buo. Yun ang loyalty, walang judgment kung sino ka."

MORE ON KATHNIEL:

Yass! Kathryn Bernardo And Daniel Padilla Shut Down Breakup Rumors In The Best Way Possible

Karla Estrada Denies KathNiel Breakup Rumors: 'Walang katotohanan!'

Kathryn Bernardo Said Daniel Padilla Flew To Thailand Right After Work To Be With Her On Their Anniv