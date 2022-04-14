Netizens Think Moira Dela Torre And Jason Hernandez Have Broken Up

Social media is just one way celebs update their fans, and it's also netizens' barometer for their idols' relationships.

Currently, "Moira" is the top trending topic on Twitter as fans are concerned Moira Dela Torre and her husband Jason Hernandez have broken up.

The singer's followers claim she allegedly deleted her photos with Jason on IG and on TikTok. Moira also apparently dropped "Hernandez" from her personal profile name on Facebook. So far, it looks like the only remaining pics of Moira and Jason on IG are those from their endorsements.

"Maundy Thursday," one netizen wrote on Twitter. "Moira deleted her pics with Jason on IG and even unfollowed him on TikTok. What's going on? 'Di ma bro-broken for today's video."

"She changed it from Moira Rachelle Hernandez to Moira Rachelle, but Jason hasn't removed the 'married to' info on his Facebook yet, so is there still hope?" another netizen expressed, with a screenshot of Jason's FB profile.

Amid the rumors, Moira and Jason continue to follow each other on IG. Moira even tagged Jason in a recent IG Story, where she and vlogger Mimiyuuuh enjoyed food while on a trip abroad.

"Look, @jasonmarvinph, it's your favorite," Moira told Jason.

Jason replied, "Chatterbox?! I want," followed by a crying emoji.

Moira and Jason have yet to confirm whether the rumors are true or not. It's not clear what the real deal is between the couple, but we hope they're doing okay!

