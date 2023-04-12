OMG! Who Is The ~Mystery Man~ In Moira Dela Torre's *Super Sweet* Photo?

OMG. Is Moira Dela Torre officially done with her ~single era~? ICYMI: The singer-songwriter shared a series of photos from her trip to Banff, Alberta. She posted snaps of her in front of majestic views, some photos with her team, and what caught netizens' attention: a seemingly ~romantic~ pic with a *mystery man.* Whaaat?

Moira's post was quickly showered with the *funniest* comments. "Awit sayo Moira, wag mo kaming binibigla," one comment reads.

"Thank you, next?" says another. LOL!

However, the singer immediately shut down rumors of a new romance, clarifying that the *mystery man* is actually her manager. "Kumalma po kayo. Manager ko po yan. Pareho po kami ng type," she commented. So adorbs!

Welp, it seems like she's still in her *strong, independent woman* era after all. This was definitely the good vibes we needed today!