Moira Dela Torre Opened Up About The Status Of Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Jason Hernandez

Here's an update from Moira Dela Torre: she is "moving on without any bitterness." That's what the award-winning singer-songwriter said about her separation from ex-husband Jason Hernandez.

During Moira's recent performance in Davao, she admitted that they have been talking about their annulment. "We were talking about papers," she informed the crowd.

Moira also shared how they are now looking at their relationship—and everything that had happened between the two of them—from a different perspective. "We were both talking about how God can turn things around even if it's not how we would think it would be like," Moira said.

With all of that, Moira pointed out how they're ready to move on without any bitterness.

The former couple shocked everyone when they announced the end of their three-year marriage in 2022. Since Moira entered showbiz, fans have followed along with and supported their love story, which started way back in their college days.

The two started out as best friends until love sparked between the two of them. Jason revealed in an interview that everyone around them was so happy and was giving them their blessings.

In 2019, Moira and Jason exchanged their "I Do's" and first kiss in a garden wedding in Tagaytay City. Fans and their loved ones were *lovestruck* with their wedding as Moira sang a self-composed song containing her wedding vows for Jason.

However, in May 2022, Jason revealed that he had been unfaithful to Moira, causing their relationship to reach the end of its course.

Weeks after Jason's revelation, Moira broke her silence in June 2022 saying: "While our marriage was not perfect, I have stayed true to my vows and I have never cheated on Jason."

The former couple asked for privacy and urged the public to stop spreading false information about their marriage. "Though we're no longer together, it still hurts to see fabricated stories being told about us—most of which are so far from the truth," Moira stated in her post.

A year after their split, in 2023 another songwriter, Lolito Go, accused Moira of cheating on Jason and said that she would even hire ghostwriters for her songs.

Cornerstone Entertainment Vice President Jeff Vadillo came to the Moira's defense and denied the criticisms thrown at her. "There is this FB Post currently circulating that’s casting shade on her integrity as an artist and songwriter," he said in his statement.

Jeff debunked all claims, including Moira's cheating allegations and her supposed ghostwriting. He described Moira as a capable songwriter, and declared that she should not be criticized due to false information.

"Why would she pay when she is more than capable of doing it herself? Hindi pa siya sikat, sumusuka ng songs after songs si Moira. Doon sa nagsabi nun: Are you implying na mas magaling kang songwriter kaysa sa kanya?" Jeff remarked.

Moira then released an official statement refuting everything Lolito claimed against her. "It is truly disheartening that I am being questioned and asked to prove my worth as a songwriter and artist. However, despite the overwhelming circumstances, I feel a strong inner calling to stand up for myself and protect my integrity," the songwriter wrote on Instagram.

After the word war between Lolito, Jeff, and Moira, Jason rose to the spotlight once again in May 2023 as he released his new song, Ikaw Pa Rin, with clips of their wedding. It turned out that he was "desperate to have Moira back."

"You didn't see kung paano ako lumuhod at umiyak so she would take me back... You don't know how I would wait outside the condo sa driveway para ma-timingan lang siya kausapin," Jason said in a now-deleted Facebook post, responding to Moira's sister's sentiments accusing him of not doing anything to save their marriage, and of using her sister for clout.

Months ago, Jason mentioned that he would not be having another romantic relationship at the moment, since their annulment is still in the works. "I don't have a girlfriend because I am technically still married and of course, I won't have one while my annulment has not been finalized yet," he said in an Instagram story back in June.

This August 2023, it seems both Jason and Moira are ready to move on to the next stage of their lives as individuals.

Moira is set to complete her 2023 World Tour after her Australia leg in October.