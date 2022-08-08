Confirmed: MONSTA X's I.M Ends Contract With Starship Entertainment

Starship Entertainment is sharing new updates regarding MONSTA X members' contracts.

On August 8, it was revealed that five members have renewed their contracts with the agency.

"We once again express deep gratitude to the MONBEBE around the world who continuously show love and support for MONSTA X. Starship Entertainment recently renewed contracts with five of our agency artist MONSTA X’s members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, and Jooheon."

Despite deciding to part ways with the label, maknae I.M will remain a MONSTA X member and continue to participate in future group activities.

Starship said, "We have had sincere discussions with I.M, but our exclusive contract with him will unfortunately come to an end. We express deep gratitude for I.M’s hard work, efforts, and devotion over the years. We will cheer on and support I.M’s future activities and his new path. As all six members still have unchanging affection for MONSTA X and MONBEBE, we have come to a mutual agreement for I.M to continue together for future group activities."

Continue reading below ↓

"Based on the loyalty and trust we have built up with each other, we will put in our full effort for the members’ future activities to shine even brighter. We promise to provide full and systematic support. MONSTA X has concluded their break of one month. We are preparing with the members in order for them to greet you with diverse group and individual activities. We ask that you continue to cheer on, send warm encouragement, and support the six members of MONSTA X," the agency added.

MONSTA X debuted in 2015 with the album Trespass. In April 2022, they released their 11th extended play Shape Of Love.