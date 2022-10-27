Nadine Lustre Opens Up About Being *Bashed* For Being ‘Dark’ And ‘Not Beautiful’

There’s no doubt that Nadine Lustre is one of the most fearless stars of her generation—one whose vulnerability and confidence also influence other women to feel good about themselves! And although her nonchalant disposition might make people assume that she’s always had an easy time, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

In the recently-concluded Mental Health Summit of Mind You PH, where the actress served as one of the guest panelists, she shared the story of how she broke away from her insecurities to be the Nadine that we all know now. “I guess now it’s different because I’m older and I know more. I’ve learned a lot of lessons along the way. Before, it was really different because when I was new in the industry, I wanted to be perfect. And in the showbiz industry, you kind of become what people expect you to be. They always expect you to be smiling,” she shared.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

She continued, opening up about the bullying she went through when she was younger, “Like, even with my skin, I always get bashed [for] it because I’m naturally morena. People would say na, ‘Ay she’s dark, she’s not beautiful.’ You know, as a young girl who was going through that, it made me feel na I was ugly and I wasn’t worth it.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

She revealed that she got rejected for certain projects because casting directors didn’t like her morena skin. “Before, I would go to auditions and VTRs and I would get rejected because of my skin color. So that’s really one aspect that I had to go through growing up, and yeah, with just who I am. I’m very emotional. Growing up, I didn’t really know how to deal with my emotions.”

Over time, she has learned how to overcome her vulnerabilities and find confidence in her own skin—and she credits her therapist for the emotional boost. “She’s actually my friend's tita. She’s the best. She’s held my hand through the whole pandemic. She’s one of my [best] friends. She helped a lot! I can say that I am who I am because of her.”

Nadine still struggles from time to time, but the good thing is that she knows how to handle things better with the help of her strong support system. “I still go though things. We all do. But I know how to handle it. I now know how to maneuver it. It’s not like before wherein sobrang confused ako. Because everytime I would get panic attacks or anxieties, I would run away talaga from all of my problems. But now, I choose to handle them face on and head on.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I talk to my friends about it. I talk to people I trust about it. It’s really about having a good support system. That’s also really important,” she concluded.

Very well said, Nadz!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

MORE FROM COSMO:

Nadine Lustre Had The ~Best~ Response To A Netizen Who Said She Looks Old

Aww, James Reid Says His Song 'Always Been You' Is About Nadine Lustre

Nadine Lustre Wore The *Chicest* Vacation OOTDs During Her Trip To France