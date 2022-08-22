Nadine Lustre Deleted All Traces Of James Reid On Her IG And We're *Heartbroken* All Over Again

It looks like Nadine Lustre has *completely* moved on from her old flame James Reid, and her Instagram now reflects it. Just recently, eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that the actress-singer wiped all snaps with James from her account.

The news left JaDine shippers ~heartbroken~ once again, more than two years after the announcement of the pair’s breakup. On Twitter, they *mourned* about Nadine’s decision to make their uncoupling Instagram-official.

“My divorced parents. JaDine, ang sakit sakit nyo,” wrote one loyal supporter of the two.

Another user paid homage to the famous ex-lovers for “breaking stereotypes” when it comes to Pinoy love teams—from ~unapologetically~ admitting to their relationship to showing the public that there’s nothing wrong with having fun. On point!

While other fans have yet to get over the fallout, most are completely supportive of Nadine’s decision, especially now that she and James are leading separate lives already.



Ready for some trip down memory lane? Check out some of the now-deleted JaDine photos below that netizens were able to *screencap* before Nadine ultimately decided to delete them off of her IG feed. (Warning: bring some tissues!)

If you still want to reminisce the couple’s good times, fret not—because there are still plenty of couple photos to peruse on James’ Instagram. Plus, he and Nadine still follow each other and have remained friends even after their breakup!

Recently, James is rumored to be dating Momoland’s Nancy, while Nadine is officially in a relationship with French businessman Christophe Bariou. In an interview, she shared that she’s *happy* with her newfound love. “I’m good, I’m happy. It’s different. I wouldn’t say mas okay or mas di okay, but it’s different.”

BRB, crying. Wish you the best, James and Nadine!

