Nadine Lustre Helps Install A Solar-Powered Charging Station In Siargao

Following the destruction caused by Typhoon Odette, Nadine Lustre has supported an initiative that will help affected families in Siargao to cope.

The actress and singer recently collaborated with an independent environmental organization to help install a solar-powered charging station on the island.

In an IG post, Greenpeace Philippines shared highlights from the day, as well as a few words from Nadine on the undertaking in Siargao's Barangay Malinao.

"This is actually a solar charging station we've installed," Nadine explained, sharing that the residents can use it to charge their gadgets, mobile phones, or any devices that require power.

"The whole island still doesn't have any power and no one really knows when it's gonna come back," Nadine added. "Phones will be useful to use as lights. And if there are people also who have rechargeable LED lights, they can use that as well. Yeah, I'm just really that everyone's helping each other."

Siargao is just one of the many provinces that were devastated by Typhoon Odette. Other areas affected include northeastern Mindanao, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Palawan. According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), more than 250 people have died as a result of the calamity, while the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) estimates P1.15 billion in agricultural losses and P2.5 billion in infrastructural damage.