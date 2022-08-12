You Guys, NCT 127 Is Coming To Manila This September!

NCT 127's Neo City tour is coming to Manila!

On August 12, concert organizer PULP Live World announced the schedule for the group's upcoming Neo City: Manila – The Link tour.

PULP shared on Twitter, "Get your lightsticks ready as the concert is taking place at the Mall of Asia Arena, September 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m."

Tickets will be available starting August 21, Sunday via SM ticket outlets or through the SM tickets website.

The Asian leg of NCT 127's second world tour began in December 2021 at Seoul, South Korea. During the K-pop boy group's Singapore concert last July, they performed their hit songs "Sticker", "Kick It", and "Cherry Bomb", to name a few.

NCT 127 last *met* Filipino NCTzens in 2019 when they headlined the K-Pop World Music Festival alongside Red Velvet.

NCT 127 debuted in 2016 as the fixed sub-unit of the popular SM Entertainment boy group NCT. The group consists of members Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung, Johnny, and Jungwoo. Chinese member Winwin has been inactive in the group since 2019 following the debut of NCT's China-based unit WayV.

