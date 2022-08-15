OMG, NCT's Jaehyun To Release His 1st Solo Song 'Forever Only'

Heads up, NCTzens!

NCT's Jaehyun is releasing his first ever solo song this month.

On August 12, SM Entertainment announced that Jaehyun's song tiitled "Forever Only" will be dropping on August 18, Thursday.

The agency shared, "SM ‘STATION : NCT LAB’ Jaehyun's first solo single 'Forever Only' is out on August 18! He participated in writing the lyrics of song!"

"It is an R&B song with a harmonious combination of repetitive guitar riffs and emotional vocals. It evokes a lonely sensibility with the hope that only the other person will be by your side forever in the midst of things that are fleeting," they added.

SM Entertainment also dropped several *dreamy* photos of Jaehyun ahead of the song's release.

ICYDK, the release is part of the ongoing SM STATION: NCT LAB project which allows fans access to NCT members' solo songs, self-composed tracks, and even unit songs. It is the fourth installment of the project, following Mark's February 2022 release "Child" and NCT U unit songs "coNEXTion (Age of Light)" and "Rain Day."

Jaehyun is a member of the K-pop boy group NCT and its sub-units NCT U and NCT 127. He debuted in 2016 and has been credited as a co-writer of NCT 127's debut lead single "Fire Truck" as well as the 2020 NCT U track "Dancing In The Rain."