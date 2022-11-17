Neil Arce Slams Fake News Peddlers Claiming He And Angel Locsin Have Split

Neil Arce has had *enough* of the rumors alleging he and his wife, Angel Locsin, have broken up.

In a YouTube video uploaded on November 17, Thursday, by entertainment reporter and talent manager Ogie Diaz, Neil finally broke his silence to address the "news" items making their way around the internet.

According to Ogie, various rumors have been making headlines on YouTube amid Angel's noticeable silence on social media. Angel's last post was in August and she has also not been appearing in Neil's recent posts.

Different videos have been weaving various storylines to explain Angel's absence online, from Neil reportedly impregnating his ex-girlfriend, actress Maxene Magalona; he and Maxene having twins; Maxene's brother Elmo Magalona beating up Neil; to Angel suing Maxene.

Ogie, who had earlier said a source had confirmed Angel was merely taking a break from social media and is busy taking care of her father, cautioned netizens from consuming such malicious content online.

"'Pag hindi nagpapakita ng mukha at binabalita lang ng kanyang tinig, nako, Diyos ko po, fake news 'yan."

"Sila pa rin po. Very, very much together pa rin 'tong si Angel at si Neil Arce. Ako na ho nagsasabi," he added.

Ogie shared a text message from Neil breaking his silence, saying, "Me and my wife are charitable people. Donation na po namin sa fake news peddlers 'yang kikitain nila sa pagpapakalat ng fake news. Besides, deserve naman ng followers at subscribers nila makarinig ng kasinungalingan."

