Woah, Neri Naig Invested Property For Five-Year-Old Miggy Miranda

Neri Naig is one smart momma as she invested in a condominium unit for her five-year-old son, Miggy Miranda.

On Instagram, Neri announced, "By March, matatapos na ang Miggy's Condo! Yahoo!"

Neri revealed in her post that since Miggy has endorsements, she saved and invested his money to purchase the condo as a source of income. She wrote, "Since may mga endorsements na si Miggy, inipon ko ang money niya para makapag-invest at mapagkakitaan pa rin. Para habang bata pa, may negosyo na siya."

"Tuturuan namin ang mga bata na maging financially literate," she added. "I think ayun ang dapat matutunan nating lahat kahit noong bata pa lang tayo, e. Pero it's not too late sa atin kahit anong edad pa tayo. Ang mahalaga, nagsisimula tayo."

According to Neri, the one-bedroom condo is Miggy's first investment and business, adding, "Diretso talaga sa bank account niya ang kikitain."

She wrote, "Pre-sell ko nakuha yung condo. Nagsta-start palang maglakad si Miggy noon." She shared that Miggy's earnings from his first endorsement was used as the first payment for the property. "After ilang years, buo nang nabayaran. Kaya excited na akong maparentahan! Para ipon ulit, next project naman sana, if may pasok sa budget."

Early this month, Neri gifted her husband, Chito Miranda a luxurious yacht for his 46th birthday which they named "Margarita."Revealing their plans for the yacht, the entrepreneur wrote, "Siyempre, bilang wais na misis, ipapa-rent din namin ito soon para makabawi-bawi naman kahit paano."