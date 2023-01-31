Yikes! Netizens Are Calling Out Subway Philippines And Kimpoy Feliciano For Their *Misogynistic* Ad

On January 18, Subway Philippines released a commercial promoting their new B.M.T.™ (biggest, meatiest, tastiest) sandwiches, starring social media influencer and vlogger Kimpoy Feliciano. The digital ad campaign features Kimpoy clarifying that he’s not a “playboy” but a “lover boy” currently smitten with three different women—B, M, and T. In the latter part of the commercial, it's revealed that the women are used as a *metaphor* for the sandwiches’ different flavors.

Facebook/Subway Philippines

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Facebook/Subway Philippines

Since its release, netizens have been calling out the company for its advertisement's *misogynistic* undertone. “No. Just no. Women shouldn't be equated to sandwiches that some ‘lover boy’ just gets to choose what he wants. Seriously, Subway. Rethink this ad NOW,” one comment reads.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

“To the marketing team of Subway, it is not cheeky or humorous to stick to the same old [mold] that men and women are constantly put into,” says another netizen. “Women are not objects, and men are not always animalistic creatures that always hog towards women. Do better. So disappointing, but not surprised.”

Instagram/subwayphilippines

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Instagram/subwayphilippines

Nikki Santiago-Rivera, a former editor and PR practitioner, questioned how the commercial was given a go-signal despite the fact that there should have been countless precedents. “Shouldn’t all marketing efforts be anchored on brand values?” she says.

Facebook

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



According to Subway’s official website, however, one of their company goals is to make their restaurants and operations as “socially responsible as possible” and create “a positive influence” in the communities they serve.

As of writing, Subway Philippines has not commented on the issue.

MORE FROM COSMO:

Netizens Think Dina Bonnevie Threw *Shade* At Alex Gonzaga In Her Recent Birthday Video

Breaking: Song Joong Ki Announces Upcoming Marriage And Fatherhood

Who Is Katy Louise Saunders, The Wife Of Song Joong Ki?