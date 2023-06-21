Netizens Aren't Amused With Herlene Budol’s ‘Dogshow’ Answers In Miss Grand International PH

ICYDK: Herlene Budol continues to make waves in the pageant industry, this time around taking her talents to the Miss Grand International Philippines after her much-talked-about stint in Binibining Pilipinas. In the official sashing ceremony and press conference conducted in the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria Hotel, the vlogger caught netizens’ attention with her not-so-serious answers, which is expected, given her comedian image.

In the press con, Herlene was asked the following question by the interviewer: “Just checked the list of the candidates this year in Miss Grand International Philippines and your name is the only one that is hyperlinked, meaning you’re famous enough to be in the Wikipedia and you have millions of followers.

“I had the opportunity to meet and interviewed Mr. Nawat [Itsaragrisil, Miss Grand International president] last year and I know he loves someone who’s got a big social media following. Apart from your big social media following, what else have you got in order to win the crown?”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

True to her humor, the vlogger answered: “Thank you for that looong question for me… chariz.. I have a big followers because I have a big heart… O English yon, ha? Nakapag-compose po ako kaagad. Ano nga uli yung tanong?” she said, prompting the interviewer to translate the question to Filipino language.

The beauty queen continued, “I think this is the right time. Last year, siguro hindi ko po oras. Ang sabi nga ng adbokasiya ng Miss Grand is… ano ba yon? World peace and what else again? Stop the war and peace. Since I was young... ah ang sarap mag-English... ummm naranasan ko pong ma-bully sa eskuwelahan, mabugbog sa tahanan, at dumayo sa ibang bansa… natutukan ng tatlong baril… talagang armalite at naging isang dayuhan. Para sa akin, ang solid ng experience na yon. In my own experience, ayokong maranasan ng iba yon.

"At bilang isang Miss Grand, sisimulan ko sa aking experience na ipalaganap sa ibang tao na huwag matakot. Kahit anong pinagdaanan ng mga taong laging nakangiti, may katuturan yon at ikaw yung magiging lakas ng ibang tao para maging lakas.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

She shared more about her childhood experience being bullied. “Hindi ko ma-explain pero naka-experience ko po talagang ma-bully. Ayoko po ng away. I’m from broken family. Mag-i-start po yan sa ating tahanan at magsisimula po tayo sa maliit na problema. Kapag naumpisahan po natin sa ating tahanan na maging world peace and for the love love lang ang mga person, I think, good example yon para ipalaganap sa kung kalahatan."

A phone rang while she was answering the question, with the beauty queen noticing it and saying, “Pakisagot po nung tumatawag.”

While a lot of her followers are already used to Herlene’s personality, her comical statements did not sit well with pageant fans, with a lot of people expressing their concern over her lack of poise.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓





However, one can’t be sure if Herlene is making adjustments—since she’s always been vocal about staying true to her character and defying expectations. Last year, she was keen on using Filipino as her preferred language for Q&A, refusing to learn English in her journey to the crown. “Opo, hindi ko po eto ikahihiya naiyak ako dahil sa English. It doesn't mean na hanggang diyan na lang si Hipon Girl niyo. Hindi ko pipilitin ang mag-Ingles. Wikang Filipino po ang gagamitin ko," she noted.