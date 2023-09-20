The Internet Thinks Nadine Lustre Hinted About Her *Engagement* With Christophe Bariou

The Internet can't help but wonder about Nadine Lustre's recent Instagram post which looked like a prenup photo.

On Tuesday night, September 19, 2023, the award-winning actress posted a photo of two people lying on a vast, green pasture. What made the post a romantic one was Nadine's caption saying, "From this life in to the next We're all just tryna make it through."

Netizens were quick to comment and ask if it was a prenup photo of her and her boyfriend Christophe Bariou. One fan said, "hala akala ko engagement na, pero no pressure sa inyo! hahaha"

Meanwhile, Vice Ganda and other fans humorously commented that Nadine's next endorsement might probably be a mosquito coil or katol because of the spiral, green image.

"Wow parang may ieendorse kang katol soon! Chozzzz! Love u!" Vice remarked.

Nadine hasn't responded yet to the inquiries in her post. But as of 11:00 AM on September 20, Nadine included a disclaimer in her caption: "Not my photo."

It appears that Nadine's recent IG post was by photographer Katya Mukhina. The photo was used for the story Deep Time Funk written by Alex Anderson for a European publication.

Although there has been no confirmed news about Nadine and Christophe's plans for marriage, the couple has always shown the public how happy they are together.

In an interview with PEP.ph in August 2023, Nadine opened up about settling down with Christophe. "I mean, we still have a lot of things that we want to do. We're not thinking about it yet. If that's gonna happen, it will happen," the actress explained.

Nadine confirmed her romantic relationship with Christophe in January of 2022. Since then, she has been posting photos and videos of them spending quality time together.

Stay in love, you guys!