Netizens Think Mimiyuuuh *Threw Shade* At Donnalyn Bartolome In Her Motivational Post About Work

Last week, vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome became the talk of the town *once again* for her controversial post about going back to work, as netizens shared their mixed reactions to her so-called “toxic positivity.” Following the backlash, Donnalyn defended her words through a lengthy Facebook post, opening up about her financial sacrifices to make ends meet in the past.

Aside from Donnalyn, one social media influencer who is known for her motivational posts is Mimiyuuuh, albeit the latter does it in a light and humorous manner. You’re seriously missing out in case you’re not following her on IG yet, as she has the funniest videos that help a lot of people get through their workdays—and this week’s post was no exception!

For her latest back-to-work vid, netizens cracked up at her seemingly ~*shady*~ skit. She said, “Oh bakit ka sad? Kasi back to work na naman tayo? Alam mo wag ka na malungkot kasi mamaya may magalit! Kimmy lang!

“Wag ka na malungkot. Smile ka nga daw, beh! Oh ang ganda ganda ng smile mo eh. Wag ka na malungkot. Work na lang po tayo kasi mamaya may mag-long post. Kimmy!!!” Lmao!

In the comments section, Mimi's celebrity friends, including BJ Pascual and Saab Magalona, expressed their amusement toward the hilarious video.

Most notable comment goes to a certain netizen though, who was not subtle at all about mentioning Donnalyn’s name and connecting Mimi's post to the recent controversy. It reads, “St. Donnalyn Bartolome, Patron Saint of Labor and Employment, hindi po kami karapat-dapat na magreklamo sa trabaho, ngunit sa isang post mo lamang, ay sisipagin na kami.” LOL!

