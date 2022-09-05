Woah, Nicki Minaj Dropped A Heart Emoji On Joshua Garcia’s Video And Netizens Are Losing It

There’s never a bad time to celebrate celebrities who seem to have a little fun behind the cameras! Case in point: viral ~TikTok king~ Joshua Garcia, whose every dance cover in the Gen Z-dominated app entry never fails to break the internet. He once revealed that it was his childhood dream to be a dancer, so there’s no doubt that he’s having the time of his life rn!

With his charming looks and awesome dance moves, it’s no surprise that fellow celebrities couldn’t resist taking notice of Joshua. Even TikTok superstar Bella Poarch admitted that she has a crush on the actor! It seems like she’s not the only one though, since the actor recently had an adorable interaction with rap superstar Nicki Minaj, who commented on one of his most recent TikToks!

Yup, THE Nicki dropped a heart emoji on one of Joshua’s vids where he danced to the tune of Super Freaky Girl x Luxurious Remix, which blended the songs of Nicki and Gwen Stefani into one boppy number.

Needless to say, the internet has a lot to say about Nicki’s adorable reaction. Although if we’re gonna summarize everything, we certainly got the gist of everything: They want her to fall in the ~long~ line of admirers longing to capture the heart of the single Kapamilya actor.

LOOOL, you guys. All jokes aside, we’re so happy for you, Joshua!

