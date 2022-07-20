Nico Bolzico's Sweet Birthday Present For Solenn Heussaff Will Bring You To Tears

Nico Bolzico just commissioned the coolest birthday present for his wife, Solenn Heussaff, who turned 37 on July 20.

On Instagram, Nico shared a video of the string artwork being made by Brazilian artist, Luis Henrique. Nico's post came with the sweetest birthday message for Solenn as he wrote, "Happy birthday to the best mama and life partner!"

Nico's message continues, "Thank you for loving us unconditionally, thank you for always being present, thank you for taking care of us, thank you for not kicking #ElPadre out (even when he deserves it), thank you for being the best example of a good person, thank you for giving us a sibling, but mostly, thank you for being YOU and choosing US every day!"

Solenn responded to Nico's post by writing, "Best present ever. Love you, baby!"

The photo that Nico chose was from a photo during one of their trips to Europe early this year. Posting the photo on Instagram, Nico wrote, "My whole life in one picture…" He later joked, "Also the source of all my commands for the rest of my life…"

Nico and Solenn tied the knot in May 2016 and they welcomed Thylane in January 2020. Early in July 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting Baby Number 2.

Happy birthday, Solenn!

