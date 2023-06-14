We're *So Excited* To Read Nico Bolzico's Upcoming 'Bullied Husbands Club Manual'

Nico Bolzico has been a source of laughs since we "met" him through his relationship with his wife of 7 years, Solenn Heussaff. Together, the longtime couple have two daughters: Thylane Katana (nicknamed Tili), and Maëlys Lionel (nicknamed Mili). Since June 2018, the businessman has been sharing advice on social media to the benefit of his fellow #BulliedHusbandsClub members.

Starting in March 2020, he also hasn't been shy in giving lectures from the so-called #BHCAcademy, which teaches you how to understand your own "wifezilla." LOL!

The BHC co-founder has listed club rules since its inception (the original list, plus several new additions), and we've always wondered why he hasn't created a proper manual. However, Nico has actually hinted at its existence prior to his series of Instagram Stories today, June 14.

On May 14, 2023 (Mother's Day), he uploaded a blurry snapshot of the dedication page of the "upcoming #BHCManual."

Dedicating the upcoming book to the women in his life, Nico writes, "To the love of my life, my Bebu, the one who made me a better person and gave me the two largest treasures, Tili and Mili. This book was created out of respect, admiration and pure love that I have for Solenn."

When we published our list of Bullied Husbands Club members, we tagged Nico on Instagram Stories thinking he'd find it funny. Instead, the entrepreneur made our day by sharing a sneak peek of the BHC Manual:

In the Instagram story video, Nico revealed what we can expect from the upcoming literary work: "50 articles that every respectful and loving husband must read to maximize Wifezilla's happiness and minimize his time in the Dog House." LOL!

Nico, we can't wait for the manual to be published! Any chance you can send an advanced copy to Cosmo HQ? *winks*

