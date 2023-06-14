Sorry, no results were found for
We're *So Excited* To Read Nico Bolzico's Upcoming 'Bullied Husbands Club Manual'

'Coming soon...it's almost ready!'
by Andie Estella | 3 hours ago
Nico Bolzico creates a Bullied Husbands Club Manual
PHOTO: instagram/nicobolzico
Nico Bolzico has been a source of laughs since we "met" him through his relationship with his wife of 7 years, Solenn Heussaff. Together, the longtime couple have two daughters: Thylane Katana (nicknamed Tili), and Maëlys Lionel (nicknamed Mili). Since June 2018, the businessman has been sharing advice on social media to the benefit of his fellow #BulliedHusbandsClub members. 

Starting in March 2020, he also hasn't been shy in giving lectures from the so-called #BHCAcademy, which teaches you how to understand your own "wifezilla." LOL!

The BHC co-founder has listed club rules since its inception (the original list, plus several new additions), and we've always wondered why he hasn't created a proper manual. However, Nico has actually hinted at its existence prior to his series of Instagram Stories today, June 14.

On May 14, 2023 (Mother's Day), he uploaded a blurry snapshot of the dedication page of the "upcoming #BHCManual."

Nico Bolzico's Bullied Husbands Club Manual dedication page
"#HappyMothersDay to our cornerstone and to all the brave mamas! Without them we are literally nothing!" Nico captioned his post. "Pica 2: dedicatory of the upcoming #BHCManual." instagram/nicobolzico

Dedicating the upcoming book to the women in his life, Nico writes, "To the love of my life, my Bebu, the one who made me a better person and gave me the two largest treasures, Tili and Mili. This book was created out of respect, admiration and pure love that I have for Solenn."

When we published our list of Bullied Husbands Club members, we tagged Nico on Instagram Stories thinking he'd find it funny. Instead, the entrepreneur made our day by sharing a sneak peek of the BHC Manual:

Nico Bolzico reacts to Cosmopolitan Philippines' list of Bullied Husbands Club members
"Will send you full list soon Cosmopolitan Philippines," Nico promised. instagram/nicobolzico

In the Instagram story video, Nico revealed what we can expect from the upcoming literary work: "50 articles that every respectful and loving husband must read to maximize Wifezilla's happiness and minimize his time in the Dog House." LOL!

Nico Bolzico creates a Bullied Husbands Club Manual
"Coming soon, Cosmopolitan Philippines. Almost ready!" instagram/nicobolzico
Nico Bolzico shares the Bullied Husbands Club Manual Mission and Vision
Although Nico is known for his sense of humor, the book's Mission and Vision page shows his caring and respectful side. "I want this world to be a fair one for women. I am raising two of my own, and I don't want them to grow up in a world of inequality." instagram/nicobolzico
Nico Bolzico shares a snippet from the Bullied Husbands Club Manual
It was a *very quick* glimpse, but we believe we now know the official member count of the BHC: 50! "In a different study, we observed 50 Wifezillas and their husbands (all BHC Members)..." instagram/nicobolzico

Nico, we can't wait for the manual to be published! Any chance you can send an advanced copy to Cosmo HQ? *winks*

