Nicole Andersson Gets Engaged To Her Triathlete Boyfriend

You guys, Nicole Andersson is engaged!

The beauty, fashion, and lifestyle vlogger just shared the happy news on IG.

"Forever has a nice ring to it," Nicole wrote in her post, featuring a photo of her embracing her fiance and showing off her engagement ring.



Nicole has been pretty low-key about her relationship with her boyfriend, whose face she doesn't show in her IG posts. In one of her recent vlogs, she officially introduced him to her followers.

"If you guys have seen previous videos, then you already have seen this face. But I realized that in the last almost three and a half years that we've dated, we've never sat down and I've never introduced him to you guys. So this is Chris. Everyone, meet Chris."

Nicole shared how she deliberately chose to keep their relationship private because of her public life as a YouTuber.

"The only reason I'm private about it is because this life, this YouTube life that I chose, it was a decision I made for my life," Nicole said. "It was my decision and I don't want to force that on anyone in my life, including people I'm in a relationship with."

In the video, Nicole describes Chris as a triathlete who is based in Guam. According to Guam's Pacific Daily News, Nicole actually lived on the island from February to June 2021 to spend time with him.

Based on her IG posts, it looks like Nicole has been in Guam since December.

Congrats, Nicole and Chris!

