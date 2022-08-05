LOL, Elisse Joson And McCoy De Leon Had Funny Reactions To Nikko Natividad's Recreation Of Elisse's Swimsuit Photos

#Hashtags member and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Nikko Natividad had a funny recreation of Elisse Joson's yellow swimsuit photos that the actress posted on August 1.

Nikko, who entered the PBB house in 2016 together with Elisse's partner, McCoy De Leon, posted a question for McCoy, writing, "@mccoydeleon mamili ka? Kunwari lasing na lasing na kami ni @elissejoson. Bakit AKO ang iuuwi mo?"

McCoy responded, "Ikaw sana, kaso nakita ko may nakatayong tissue," while Elisse responded, "Gusto ko magsalita ng masasamang words, Nikko!"

Nikko apparently borrowed the swimsuit from his wife, Cielo Eusobio, who shared in the comments section, "Paggising ko, unang tanong, 'May one piece ka na yellow?' Hahaha. Ayaw pakabog!"

Other celebs who had funny reactions to Nikko's post included Sylvia Sanchez, Hideo Muraoka, and Andy Smith, who commented, "You did it better!"

