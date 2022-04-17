Elisse Joson And McCoy De Leon Commemorate Felize's 1st Birthday With The Most ~*Adorable*~ Photoshoot

Last week, Elisse Joson and McCoy De Leon celebrated Felize's first birthday with a family trip to Bohol.

This time, the two former Pinoy Big Brother housemates unveiled the cutest photos from the family's photoshoot to mark their daughter's birthday as shot by Nice Print Photography. Felize posed in the cutest dresses–one in blue and another in red!

The photos were posted on Instagram on Easter Sunday, and McCoy wrote,

"Linggo ng Pagkabuhay! Happy first Easter sa'yo baby takaw, hehe."



On a more serious note, McCoy added, "Tulad sa mga pictures na 'to, lagi kaming nasa likod mo at hihilahin ka pataas 'pag malungkot ka."

Born on April 16, 2021, Elisse and McCoy first introduced Felize in an episode of Pinoy Big Brother in October 2021. Talking about why the couple waited to announce their baby to the public, McCoy said, "Ako kasi, never naging ready sa pag-reveal ng anak namin kasi aminin natin, ang social media ang nagiging buhay ng tao ngayong pandemic. Kung baga, may isang mali ka lang makita, ang dami puwede magsabi ng hindi maganda."