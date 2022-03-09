NU'EST To Release Final Album After Disbandment And We Are Crying

Sad news, L.O.Λ.Es.

After 10 years in the music industry, South Korean boy group NU'EST announced that they are disbanding.

In a Weverse post, PLEDIS Entertainment shared details about NU'EST's contract expiration with their company: "The exclusive artist contract with NU'EST will end on March 14. JR, Aron, and Ren have decided to start anew after leaving our company. Baekho and Minhyun will renew their contracts. We respect and support the decisions of every member as they are the result of careful and extensive consideration and discussions."

Following the announcement, the members penned *emotional* handwritten letters for fans.

The group's leader, JR, wrote, "When I look back on the past 13 years, counting both the time it took for us to prepare to debut as NU’EST and the time we spent with all of you as NU’EST, there was not a single day when I didn’t feel grateful."

"In the past 10 years, there were many hard times and moments when we wanted to give up but we were able to overcome them thanks to L.O.Λ.E. Thanks to you, I was able to learn a lot about love, gratitude, and what’s precious," Aron added.

Baekho also shared, "I’m so grateful to the members and to L.O.Λ.E. The time we spent together has made me who I am today and will continue to make me who I am in future."

Ren opened up about his worries on making a fresh start, saying, "I’ve decided to leave NU’EST and walk in a slightly different direction. It’s not a path I’ve walked before so I’m a little scared and cautious but I want to take courage and walk through it."

"I hope that you will also walk together with all the other NU’EST members who are my closest friends and family toward a bright future," Minhyun wrote in his letter.

The group will release their final album titled "NU'EST's Best Album: Needle & Bubble" on March 15, Tuesday. The track list will be revealed on March 11 while the teaser for the music video will be posted on March 13.