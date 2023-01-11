You Guys, The Cast Of 'One More Chance' Just Had A *Mini* Reunion

It may have been more than a decade since the iconic film One More Chance premiered in cinemas, but its cast members are still *closer than ever*. Case in point: Bea Alonzo, Dimples Romana, and Beatriz Saw (a.k.a. the “Thursday Barkada”) just had a mini reunion!

The three became friends on the set of the 2007 movie, and since then, they’ve filmed vlogs together, went to pottery classes, traveled, and became every barkada’s #FriendshipGoals. “I had such a great time catching up with my girls! Love you forevs!” The Start-Up PH star wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from their recent get-together.

It seems like there’s a new addition to the barkada, though! In an Instagram post, Dimples revealed that Beatriz is *pregnant* with her third child! She wrote, “May bagong mini member ang Thursday Barkada, congratulations Rocky Tan and Beatriz Saw. Bawi kami ni Bea sa gift.” Cute!

It’s not easy to find genuine friends who will stick with you through and through, but these three continue to inspire us with the love they have for one another. Here’s to many more years as BFFs!

