'One The Woman' Star Honey Lee Is Pregnant

South Korean actress Honey Lee is pregnant with her first child.

According to Soompi, Honey's agency Saram Entertainment confirmed the happy news on January 16.

"A precious new life has found its way to actress Honey Lee," the agency wrote in its announcement. "She is still at the stage where she needs rest and stability, so we are wary of providing precise details. We respectfully ask for your understanding."

The actress and beauty queen married her non-showbiz boyfriend in 2021 in a private ceremony in Seoul.

Honey most recently appeared in the K-drama One The Woman, a story about a prosecutor named Jo Yeon Joo who suffers from amnesia and wakes up from a coma after a car accident. Yeon Joo gets mistaken for Kang Mi Na, the youngest child of a gangster.

Honey was also in the 2019 series The Fiery Priest and Be Melodramatic.

Congrats, Honey and hubby!