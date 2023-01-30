More Than Just A Friend: Paolo Contis *Finally* Admits That He’s Dating Yen Santos

Loud and proud. Paolo Contis ~*finally*~ breaks his silence on the issue surrounding his controversial dating life. In part two of his interview with Boy Abunda, the Kapuso actor admitted that he’s *officially* dating Yen Santos, following months of speculation about their romance.

"Si Yen Santos ba ay girlfriend mo na? Oo o hindi?” was the fiery question of Boy, hoping to silence the rumor mill once and for all. To which, the actor joked, "As a friend?” then followed it with a straightforward “Yes.”

He continued, "Sa amin kasi, kumbaga, what you see is what you get na naman, di ba? Hindi na namin puwedeng ipilit yung tao to be happy for us. Hindi namin puwede ipilit yung mga tao na paniwalaan yung gusto nilang paniwalaan. Sana isipin lang nila na kung ano lang yung nakikita nila na naka-post, yun lang yung truth na alam nila."

Paolo also clarified that Yen isn’t the *third party* of his fallout with former partner LJ Reyes. "Hindi. Hindi," he said.

“Somehow medyo matagal na kaming hindi kami okay ni LJ, pero we were together, of course. Napapadalas ang away and everything. I think it's a combination na ng stress sa pandemic and eveything, noh."

He explained that as a partner, he wasn’t empathetic with LJ’s emotional struggles. "One of my biggest mistakes was hindi ko inalala yung mental health ni LJ. Isa yan sa feeling ko simula ng downfall namin, na hindi ko inisip yon.

"Kapag nahihirapan siya during pandemic, ang utak ko, 'eeeh...' alam mo yun? 'Four times a day tayong kumain, chill ka diyan.' Alam mo yung ganun? Plus, again, yung pagdidiskarte ko ng sarili ko, na hindi ko na ini-inform sa kanyang yung mga bagay-bagay, which led to bigger problems. So, I won't divulge na sa isyu na yon, pero eventually, it piled up. Again, hindi kami nag-uusap nang maayos.

"Plus, yun na nga, every time ako nakakalabas ng bahay dahil pandemic, may work... may kalaokohan din akong ginagawa."

He emphasized that there wasn’t an overlap between his relationships with LJ and Yen. "Well, yung 'as a friend,' nung nag-Baguio kami ni Yen, nasa States na sila LJ nun. Nagmukhang baligtad because your [Boy's] interview with LJ came out, pero wala na kami sa Baguio nun. So, ang feeling ng tao, habang ini-interview si LJ, nasa Baguio ako.

"Pero when you were interviewing LJ, mga one or at least ten days na silang nasa States, I left for Baguio nasa States na sila. Hindi na kami nun."

