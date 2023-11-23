Paolo Contis Talks About *Those* Rumors Linking Him To 'Eat Bulaga' Co-Host, Arra San Agustin

Paolo Contis sets the record straight about those rumors linking him to his Eat Bulaga co-host and Kapuso actress Arra San Agustin. The two were romantically linked when sweet clips of them hosting together went viral.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Paolo clarified everything, including his relationship with Yen Santos.

"Para matapos na... Yes, kami pa ni Yen," Paolo directly declared. He then explained the history of his viral clips together with Arra. The actor-host claimed that the videos were maliciously edited.

"Alam niyo 'yung kumakalat sa amin ni Arra, it's an edited video of a portion in Eat Bulaga. And it was maliciously edited. Parang skit triangle ni Arra, ako, at siya si Kendi played by Betong and they just keep posting the Arra side of it," Paolo said.

Paolo is the former partner of LJ Reyes. The former couple had a daughter named Summer. When they went their separate ways, LJ moved to New York together with Summer and her son, Aki.

The actor-host did not talk about his co-parenting relationship with LJ and the kids. However, he admitted that he is not a good father at the moment. "Now, I guess, I am not okay. But before, I could say na I was a very good father. And given the opportunity eventually, I will be a better father," Paolo expressed.

Paolo and Yen's romance surfaced in 2021 when the actor was spotted together with Yen in Baguio City. Back then, he referred to Yen as his "friend." It was only in January 2023 when Paolo admitted that he was dating Yen. He also refuted claims that Yen was the third party between him and LJ before.

"Somehow medyo matagal na kaming hindi kami okay ni LJ, pero we were together, of course. Napapadalas ang away and everything. I think it's a combination na ng stress sa pandemic and eveything, no," he said.

The Eat Bulaga! host also said in a previous interview that he plans to marry Yen someday. But he will have to finish all his commitments outside their relationship before doing so.