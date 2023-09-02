So Hot! Paris Hilton Started *Following* Gabbi Garcia On Insta

Gabbi Garcia recently got the most *pleasant* surprise: *Paris Hilton* actually started following her on Insta!
A few days ago, Gabbi posted a photo with her boyfriend, actor Khalil Ramos, which the businesswoman-socialite commented on.
"Yas," Paris wrote. "#Sliving, sis."
ICYDK, "sliving" is a word Paris coined to refer to "living your best life". It's a combination of two terms: "slaying" and "killing it." Adding sliving to our vocab, stat!
Paris also left another comment, a heart-eyes emoji. Gabbi couldn't help but express her joy at Paris' reaction.
"OMG, hello! BRB I'm sliving this moment!!!"
Okay, the IG exchange was fabulous already, but Paris also *followed* Gabbi on IG. Wow.
Love it when two amazing women's worlds collide!
