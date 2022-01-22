Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon's Pre-Wedding Photos Are Here And They're *Beautiful*

You guys, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon's pre-wedding photos are here!

SALT Entertainment and Santa Claus Entertainment, the South Korean celeb couple's agencies, shared the pics on social media on January 22. Incidentally, it's also their wedding day.

"Today, actor Park Shin Hye is marrying actor Choi Tae Joon," SALT Entertainment's post read.

"Your warm support is appreciated. Thank you."

The photos featured Shin Hye and Tae Joon's stunning photos in their formal Western wedding attire. We love Shin Hye's lace number and her ball gown!

Shin Hye also looked gorgeous in her solo pic, surrounded by greenery.

Santa Claus Entertainment, meanwhile, shared Tae Joon's solo photos.

"Actor Tae Joon Choi [starts] a new chapter in his life," the agency's post read. "Heartiest congratulations on your wedding. Be happy, both of you."

Tae Joon looks so handsome in his suit!

Earlier in January, Shin Hye's friend Roco gave a glimpse on IG of their elegant wedding invitation. According to YTN Star, the couple will have a church wedding. It's also been rumored that they'll be tying the knot at the luxurious The Shilla Seoul, a popular wedding venue among South Korean celebs.

Shin Hye and Tae Joon went public with their relationship in 2018 and announced Shin Hye's pregnancy + their marriage in November 2021.

Congratulations, Shin Hye and Tae Joon!

