Pauleen Luna Marks Her 6th Wedding Anniversary With Vic Sotto: 'God made it possible'

Pauleen Luna had the sweetest message for Vic Sotto as they celebrated a milestone in their marriage: their 6th wedding anniversary!

"Six years ago, I married the man I love the most," the actress-host wrote in an IG post, talking about the struggles they encountered at the beginning.

"The start of our relationship was very challenging. A lot of people didn't want us to succeed. People who knew so little about you and me. So, just like with a lot of things in my life, this part I've surrendered to God. And boy, He had plans for us! At that time [when] we thought everything was lost, He turned it around. He made it possible. He made it happen."

Pauleen went on to thank Vic for everything he does for her.

"God couldn't have chosen a better husband for me," Pauleen said.

"Thank you for loving me, for letting me be myself, for looking out for me, for giving me a sense of security, for always making me laugh, and most of all, for giving me so much respect. I know you're not good with your words but I feel you. Happy sixth anniversary, my love! I LOVE YOU!"

Pauleen and Vic exchanged "I do's" in a grand wedding ceremony on January 30, 2016, in Alabang. Their daughter, Tali, turns five years old in November 2022.