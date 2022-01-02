Tali Just Had The Cutest Observation About Vic And Vico Sotto

You have to love kids' honesty and innocence, and recently, four-year-old Tali Sotto had the cutest realization about her dad, Vic Sotto, and Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto.

Tali's mom, actress-host Pauleen Luna, took to IG to share Tali's reaction on New Year's Day.

"Tali: Kuya Vico looks like daddy!" Pauleen wrote in her post, followed by three rolling on the floor laughing emojis. Vico is Vic's son with actress Coney Reyes and is Tali's older half-brother.

Pauleen also shared that it was also around New Year's Day when they last got to spend some time with Vico.

"Happy to see Vico again! [The] last time we saw him was around the same time last year. Thank you for taking [the] time to see us yesterday! We're always praying and rooting for you, @vicosotto. God bless!"

Pauleen frequently posts adorable photos and clips of Tali on her IG. She calls her daughter her best friend. Aww.